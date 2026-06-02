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‘Will fight or die’: Mamata Banerjee holds massive dharna in Kolkata against post-poll violence

The demonstration witnessed massive noisy scenes as TMC workers and supporters raised slogans during the former chief minister's address.

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 04:46 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held a massive ‘dharna’ (protest) in central Kolkata against alleged post-poll attacks on party workers and leaders, including MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee holds a sit-in protest against the alleged attacks on party leaders and workers, in Kolkata.(PTI)

Banerjee reached the dharna site at Esplanade's Y-channel after the TMC's appeal to hold the protest at the adjacent Rani Rashmoni Road was turned down by the Kolkata Police, the party claimed.

In some of her sharpest digs at the BJP, now in power in the state, she vowed to “fight or die” against attacks on party leaders and the "forceful" eviction of hawkers.

The demonstration witnessed noisy scenes as TMC workers and supporters raised slogans during the former chief minister's address.

Banerjee was joined by several senior party leaders, including Kolkata mayor and MLA Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, Derek O'Brien, Kalyan Banerjee and Dola Sen.

The TMC chief said the dharna, organised over the alleged attack on her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday, claims of post-poll violence and the eviction of hawkers, would continue until the evening as planned.

The protest comes after Abhishek Banerjee was pelted with bricks, stones and eggs during a visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas, resulting in an alleged injury to his eye.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has also claimed that there was an "attempt to murder" him near Chanditala Police Station when he had gone there to submit a deputation.

 
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