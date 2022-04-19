Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Will Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi figure in talks with British PM? Where are they now?
india news

Will Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi figure in talks with British PM? Where are they now?

Vijay Mallya is accused of defrauding Indian banks of over ₹9,000 crore rupees. On the other hand, fugitive diamantaire Nirav Nirav Modi is accused of fraudulently getting issued 150 Letters of Undertaking from the Brady House branch of Punjab National Bank and duped the bank of ₹6,498 crore.
Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi are currently in United Kingdom.
Published on Apr 19, 2022 05:07 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

British prime minister Boris Johnson will visit India next week. The much-anticipated visit will witness a free trade agreement, cooperation in areas ranging from security to Ukraine crisis on agenda. But will there be discussions on the extradition of fugitives Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, who owe thousands of crores to the Indian banks?

Here's a look at the current extradition status of Mallya and Nirav Modi who have defrauded Indian banks to a total of 15,000 crores. Nirav Modi

The diamantaire and his wife Ami fled the country in first week of January 2018 as soon as the massive public sector bank fraud came into light. On January 31, 2018, the Central Bureau of Investigation had registered a case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

Nirav Modi and his firms are accused of fraudulently getting issued 150 Letters of Undertaking from the Brady House branch of Punjab National Bank and duped the bank of 6,498 crore.

The diamantaire is currently lodged in south-West London's Wandsworth Prison since his arrest in March 2019 on charges of extradition warrants issued against him. He has challenged India's extradition request citing mental illness. On April 12, a Mumbai court sent Nirav Modi's aide Subhash Parab to CBI custody till April 26. The deputy general manager (Finance) at Modi's firm Firestar Diamond was deported to India from Egyptian capital Cairo by the CBI officials on the same day. 

RELATED STORIES

Vijay MallyaThe liquor baron, who also owned the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is accused of defrauding Indian banks to the tune of 9,000 crore rupees.  He is currently in the United Kingdom since March 2016 and is wanted in India over alleged fraud and money laundering charges. 

In February 2019, then UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid had signed an order to extradite Vijay Mallya, two months after the Westminster Magistrates’ Court upheld India’s evidence against Mallya and cleared his extradition.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had clarified in Supreme Court on March 10 that it's not government of India's stand that something confidential is going on in the case in the United Kingdom but it is what the government has been informed by the UK that there is something going on which can't be shared.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
nirav modi vijay mallya
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP