'Will never compromise on an inch of land': PM Modi's strong Diwali message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that his government will never compromise with even an inch of the country's land.



In Gujarat's Kachchh, Prime Minister Modi, who is celebrating Diwali with security forces, said that keeping in mind the needs of the twenty-first century, the government is equipping the army and security forces with modern resources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during Diwali celebration with Jawans, in Gujarat's Kutch. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

He added that the government is placing the Army among the world's most modern military forces, and the foundation of these efforts is self-reliance in the defence sector.

While addressing the soliders, PM Modi said, “Today, when we are moving so fast towards goal of developed India, you all are protectors of this dream.”

He mentioned that border tourism is a crucial aspect of national security that is often overlooked, and Kutch holds significant potential in this area.

“When the world looks at you, it sees India's strength. When our adversaries look at you, they see the end of their malicious plans. Bharat will not compromise on even an inch of its borders, which is why our policies are aligned with the resolve of our armed forces,” PM Modi added.

Talking about the strength of India's defense, PM Modi said, “ While we see one army, one air force and one navy individually, when they unite, they appear as one hundred and eleven.”

Continuing his tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated Diwali with Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel at Lakki Nala in the Sir Creek area of Gujarat's Kutch.

He visited the BSF outpost along the Pakistan border, engaging with soldiers and exchanging Diwali greetings.

Since taking office in 2014, PM Modi has established a tradition of celebrating Diwali with military personnel at different locations across the country.

Each year, he visits military facilities to engage with the troops and commemorate the festival.