PM Narendra Modi continues tradition, celebrates Diwali 2024 with soldiers in Gujarat's Kutch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, October 31, marked Diwali with of Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Army, Navy and Air Force personnel at Lakki Nala in Sir Creek area in Gujarat's Kutch, continuing his tradition of celebrating the festival with India’s armed forces. Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with jawans in Kutch, Gujarat.

“This (Sir Creek) is an extremely inhospitable place, due to the very hot days and very cold nights. The terrain is also challenging,” an official source said.

PM Narendra Modi visited the BSF outpost along the Pakistan border, interacting with soldiers and sharing Diwali greetings.

Since coming to power in 2014, PM Modi has made it a tradition to celebrate Diwali with military personnel at various locations in the country. Each year, Modi visits military facilities, where he interacts with the troops and celebrates the festival.

About Sir Creek

Sir Creek, located in the western part of Gujarat near the India-Pakistan border, is known for its harsh and inhospitable terrain. This marshy, tidal area consists of salt flats, mudflats, and mangroves, making it difficult to navigate and sustain human presence.

The challenging conditions, combined with extreme temperatures and a lack of infrastructure, make Sir Creek one of the most unwelcoming regions along the border.

Despite these hardships, it holds strategic importance, leading to a strong presence of security forces to safeguard India's territorial integrity in the area.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar on the birth anniversary of India's first hjome minister which is celebrated as National Unity Day.

PM Modi's tradition of celebrating Diwali with armed forces

In 2014, Modi celebrated Diwali with security forces in Siachen. The next year, he visited three memorials in Punjab to honour the successes of the Indian Army in the 1965 war.

In 2016, he went to Himachal Pradesh to meet soldiers near the China border and held interactions with the men in uniform from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Dogra Scouts, and the army at Sumdoh.

In 2017, Modi went to the Gurez sector in North Kashmir, while in 2018, he spent Diwali in Uttarakhand’s Harsil where he paid a surprise visit to troops.

In 2019, Modi visited the soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, and in 2020, he was at the border post of Longewala.

Modi celebrated the festival of lights in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera next year.

In 2022, Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Kargil.

Last year, the prime minister was in Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha to celebrate the festival with soldiers.

Indian, Chinese troops at LAC exchange Diwali sweets

Modi's Diwali celebrations with the BSF soldiers come even as troops of India and China exchanged sweets at several border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the occasion on Thursday.

The traditional practice was observed a day after both countries completed troop disengagement at the two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh, bringing a fresh thaw in the Sino-Indian ties.

"Sweets exchange between members of the troops of India and China took place at several border points along the LAC on the occasion of Diwali," an Indian Army source told news agency PTI earlier in the day.

The exchange took place at all the five Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) points along the LAC – Bum La and Wacha/Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh, Chushul-Moldo and Daulat Beg Oldi in Ladakh and Nathu La in Sikkim – among several other locations, the the unnamed sources added.

On Wednesday, an Indian Army source said troops of both sides had completed the disengagement at the two friction points and patrolling would commence soon at these points.

The verification process after the disengagement was in progress and patrolling modalities were to be decided between ground commanders, the source said then.