Indian, Chinese troops at LAC exchange Diwali sweets after border disengagement

ByHT News Desk
Oct 31, 2024 01:03 PM IST

Following disengagement at Demchok and Depsang Plains, India and China exchanged sweets on Diwali, reflecting a renewed spirit of collaboration. 

In a heartwarming display, Indian and Chinese troops exchanged sweets at several border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Diwali, marking a significant thaw in Sino-Indian ties. This traditional practice comes on the heels of a major breakthrough - the completion of disengagement at two friction points in eastern Ladakh's Demchok and Depsang Plains.

Indian and Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. (PTI)

"Sweets exchange between members of the troops of India and China took place at several border points along the LAC on the occasion of Diwali," an Army source told PTI.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth celebrates Diwali with soldiers during a visit to Leh, Ladakh.(PTI)

The move marks a collaborative spirit following the recent disengagement at two friction points in eastern Ladakh—Demchok and Depsang Plains. This disengagement, completed just a day prior, represents a hopeful step towards stabilizing Sino-Indian ties that have been strained since 2020.

This development follows weeks of negotiations, culminating in an agreement finalised on October 21, as announced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Delhi. The pact aims to resolve issues stemming from the 2020 standoff, focusing on patrolling and troop disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

India-China ties

India and China's relations deteriorated because of the Chinese troops' aggression along the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border, in April 2020. The relations hit rock bottom on June 15, 2020, after 20 Indian soldiers died in the line of duty thwarting the Chinese offensive in the Galwan Valley.

On Wednesday, an Army source said that troops of both sides had completed the disengagement at the two friction points and patrolling would commence soon at these points.

The verification process after the disengagement was in progress and patrolling modalities were to be decided between ground commanders, the source said then.

As talks continue at the local commander level, the exchange of sweets on Diwali may serve as a beacon of hope for more collaborative and peaceful interactions in the future. The gesture, steeped in tradition, highlights the potential for reconciliation and dialogue between the two nations.

