Continuous efforts led to India-China consensus on LAC pullback: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said India and China reached a consensus to restore the ground situation in certain areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh on the back of continuous efforts. Defence minister Rajnath Singh urged the soldiers to remain alert and ready to deal with threats which may emerge from the ever-evolving global security scenario. (X/rajnathsingh)

“India and China were in diplomatic and military talks to resolve their conflicts in some areas along the LAC. We have reached a consensus following our continuous efforts. We achieved this success due to your discipline and courage. We will continue this process of peace restoration based on the consensus,” Singh said in Tezpur, where he celebrated Diwali with troops of HQs 4 Corps.

His comments came on a day when the Indian and Chinese armies completed their disengagement from Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh, with both sides now carrying out joint verification of the troop and equipment pullback to a specified and mutually agreed distance from the face-off sites.

“We believe in keeping cordial relations with our neighbours. This is India’s clear policy. However, sometimes situations arise, and one has to ensure the safety and security of the borders. Keeping in mind the interests of our forces, the government will take necessary steps in this process of peace restoration.”

The LAC disengagement began after India and China announced a breakthrough in negotiations on October 21 to resolve the stand-off in Depsang and Demchok, the last two flashpoints in Ladakh where rival soldiers were eyeball-to-eyeball for almost four-and-a-half years.

Singh also reviewed the 4 Corps’ operational readiness and infrastructure development along the LAC. The corps is responsible for guarding the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh. He was briefed on the employment of cutting-edge military equipment and technology to enhance the army’s operational efficiency in the region.

He urged the soldiers to remain alert and ready to deal with threats which may emerge from the ever-evolving global security scenario.

Singh visited the eastern sector earlier this month and dedicated to the country 75 BRO (Border Roads Organisation) infrastructure projects, worth ₹2,236 crore, across 11 states and union territories, including Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, in India’s latest infrastructure push along the China border and other remote areas.

The infrastructure, including roads and bridges, will significantly boost military mobility and logistics support for deployed forces in forward areas. This took the count of BRO projects dedicated to the country this year to 111 at a total cost of ₹3,751 crore. Last year, 125 BRO projects worth ₹3,611 crore were dedicated to the nation, boosting India’s defence preparedness against its adversaries on the northern and western fronts.