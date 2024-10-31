‘New model of urban Naxalism emerged, must identity these forces': PM Narendra Modi on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of the National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebration, said his government was working towards achieving ‘One Nation One Election’ which will ensure simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Ekta Diwas Parade at the Statue of Unity on the occasion Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, in Kevadia, Thursday, (PTI)

On the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat's Kevadia, Gujarat, PM Narendra Modi also underlined the spirit of unity and inspiration. He said the last decade has been filled with “unprecedented achievements for the unity of India” and that national unity will be reflected in every initiative and mission of the government.

“...We are now working towards One Nation One Election, which will strengthen India's democracy, give optimum outcome of India's resources and the country will gain new momentum in achieving the dream of a developed India. Today, India is moving towards One Nation One Civil Code that is a Secular Civil Code,” Modi said.

On the occasion, Modi also said certain forces, threatened by India’s rising strength and unity, seek to sow chaos, destabilise India's economy and deter global investors, calling upon every patriot to recognise and combat these “Urban Naxals”—agents of discord targeting the nation’s unity.

"These individuals, while invoking the Constitution and democracy, are working to divide India among its people. We must recognise this alliance of urban Naxalites. As my fellow countrymen, the Naxalism that grew in the forests, which armed youth with guns, has gradually diminished, and a new model of urban Naxalism has emerged. We need to identify and confront those who dream of breaking the country and promote ideas that undermine it while wearing false masks," Modi said in his speech.

PM Modi also stated that for the next two years, India will celebrate Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary. To honour his contributions to India's unity, all government initiatives will reflect national unity.

"Today marks the beginning of Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary year, and the country will celebrate this milestone for the next two years. This is a tribute to his extraordinary contributions to India. This period will be filled with honouring his remarkable achievements, and national unity will be reflected in every initiative and mission of the government. When India gained independence, some people in the world estimated that India would disintegrate. They had no hope that a united India could be created by uniting hundreds of princely states, but Sardar Sahib did it. This was possible because Sardar Sahib was a realist in his behaviour, truthful in his resolve, humanitarian in his action, and nationalist in his aim," the PM said.

On 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas,' PM Modi also spoke about how the fulfilment of a unified nation and constitution is his biggest tribute to Sardar Patel.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity on his 150th birth anniversary, stating that Patel's work continues to inspire future generations. After honouring Patel, he administered the Unity Oath and attended the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade at the Parade Ground in Kevadia.

The Ekta Diwas Parade included 16 marching contingents from nine states and one Union Territory, four Central Armed Police Forces, the National Cadet Corps (NCC), and a marching band. Special attractions featured a Hell March contingent of the National Security Guard (NSG), a daredevil show by BSF and CRPF bikers, a display of Indian Martial Arts by the BSF, a piped band show by schoolchildren, and a 'Surya Kiran' flypast by the Indian Air Force.