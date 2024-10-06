Congress run by urban Naxals, wants to divide India: Modi in Washim

NAGPUR: Going back to an oft-repeated trope, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress is run by “urban Naxals” and urged people to unite against the party’s “dangerous agenda” to divide the country by intentionally pitting communities against each other. **EDS: SCREENGRAB VIA PM INDIA WEBSITE** Washim: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during the launch of agricultural and animal husbandry sector initiatives, in Washim district, Maharashtra, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_05_2024_000132B) (PTI)

Addressing a gathering near Washim in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region ahead of the assembly elections, Modi attacked the Congress, saying, “They think that if we all unite, then their agenda to divide the country will fail. Everyone can see how closely Congress stands with people who don’t harbour good intentions for India.”

The prime minister alleged that the Congress does not consider Dalits, tribals, the poor and backward people as its own and keeps them away from the mainstream. “The Congress wants to keep Dalits as Dalits, the poor as poor. So, beware of the Congress. Urban Naxals are running the Congress. The party wants to divide the country, so it is trying to divide us. So, be united to foil the Congress party’s plot. This is the time to be together,” he said.

Modi also linked the Congress to a major drug bust in Delhi earlier this week. “Drugs worth thousands of crores have been recovered. The main accused in this drug racket is a Congress leader. Congress wants to push the youth towards drugs and use that money to contest and win elections,” he said.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the kingpin in the drug case, Tushar Goyal, was the chairperson of the Delhi Youth Congress’s Right to Information cell. The Congress’ youth wing has dismissed the charges, saying Goyal was expelled in October 2022 for his involvement in anti-party activities.

While in Washim, Modi also visited the Pohradevi shrine, which is revered by the Banjara community. The community has a strong presence in Vidarbha, where the BJP-led Mahayuti government got a lead in only 20 out of 62 assembly constituencies in the Lok Sabha elections.

Alleging that the Congress’ thinking has been foreign from the very beginning, Modi said, “Like the British rule, they feel that only one family should rule India. That is why they have always maintained a derogatory attitude towards the Banjara community.”

He added, “Our Banjara community has played a major role in the formation of India and in the social life of India. Great men of this society have done everything in art, culture, defence and trade. It was the responsibility of the Indian government to restore the name and pride of the Banjara community after independence. However, the [past] Congress governments alienated Banjaras from the mainstream communities.”

During his visit, Modi launched several initiatives related to the agricultural and animal husbandry sectors, worth about ₹23,300 crore. He also released the 18th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the central government’s initiative that gives farmers up to ₹6,000 per year as minimum income support.

Modi also visited the Jagdamba Devi Temple at Poharadevi and played a traditional dhol at the samadhi of Sant Seva Lal Ji Maharaj, a socio-religious reformer revered by the Banjara community. The prime minister then inaugurated the Banjara Virasat Museum in Washim, which celebrates the rich heritage of the community.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, were also present at the gathering.