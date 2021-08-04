Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Will Odisha's Jagannath temple reopen for devotees? Decision expected today
india news

Will Odisha's Jagannath temple reopen for devotees? Decision expected today

The devotees were prevented from attending the famous Rath Yatra of Jagannath temple in July due to Covid-19 restrictions in place. A virtual meeting will be held today by temple administrator to take stock of the coronavirus disease situation.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 06:15 AM IST
The Jagannath temple was closed for devotees in April due to Covid-19 restrictions.(PTI File Photo)

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) will on Wednesday decided on the reopening of the 12th century shrine in Puri. The SJTA wil hold a meeting today where a decision is expected to be taken on the issue.

The Odisha government had allowed the reopening of religious institutions with appropriate Covid-19 restrictions from August 1.

The virtual meeting, which will be held later today, has been called by SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar. It will be attended by Puri's magistrate-cum-collector, superintendent of police, chief district medical officer and members of the temple coordination committee.

The officials will take stock of the Covid situation in the state and decide when to open the Jagannath temple for devotees.

The state government, in its guideline for August, has categorically stated that SJTA, Puri and the Shree Lingaraj Temple Administration, Bhubaneswar may decide on reopening of temples under their management for public darshan in consultation with stakeholders concerned and in compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols.

The guidelines also say that no prasad will be offered by the devotees.

The SJTA had banned the entry of pilgrims to the temple in April, when the secind wave of the coronavirus disease was at its peak. All the daily rituals are being performed by servitors and other temple staff.

The devotees were prevented from attending the Rath Yatra in July due to Covid-19 restrictions in place. A large number of priests pulled the three colourful chariots in Puri without presence of any public following the orders of Supreme Court.

Rath Yatra is one of the main festivals of Odisha that commemorates the annual journey of Lord Jagannath and his siblings from the 12th century Jagannath temple to their aunt's abode in Gundicha temple, 2.5 km away. The Gundicha temple is the place where Lord Jagannath is said to have taken the form in which he is currently worshipped.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jagannath temple puri jagannath temple covid-19 in odisha
TRENDING NEWS

Little pup gets helped by elder doggo siblings while getting through doggy door

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP