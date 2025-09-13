Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
‘Will pave way for peace, stability’: PM Modi on Sushila Karki's appointment as Nepal PM

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 13, 2025 04:42 pm IST

PM Modi' remarks come a day after Sushila Karki was sworn-in as Nepal interim PM following days of political crisis amid massive protests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that newly-appointed Nepal PM Sushila Karki will pave way for peace, stability and prosperity in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during laying of foundation stone and inauguration of development works, in Churachandpur, Manipur. (@NarendraModi via PTI Photo)(@NarendraModi)

The remarks come a day after Karki was sworn-in to lead the country following days of political crisis amid massive protests.

Sushila Karki, an anti-corruption activist and Nepal's first woman chief justice, was sworn-in as the prime minister on Friday, four days after KP Sharma Oli resigned following days of massive protests.

The first woman PM was sworn in at the president's office after being chosen by student groups, who have been protesting over corruption and curbs on freedom of expression.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi congratulated Karki on her appointment as the new prime minister of Nepal and said that India is committed to the peace, progress and prosperity of the people of the neighbouring country.

“I extend my best wishes to Right Hon. Mrs. Sushila Karki on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. India remains firmly committed to the peace, progress and prosperity of the people of Nepal,” PM Modi said in a social media post.

