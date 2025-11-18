'Will quit if...': Prashant Kishor's fresh challenge to Nitish Kumar after big Bihar loss

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, whose Jan Suraaj Party failed terribly in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, has presented a new challenge to the Janata Dal United (JDU) chief and chief minister Nitish Kumar-led government. Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor reacted to his party's big loss in Bihar elections(PTI/File)

In his first remarks after a massive setback to his party's maiden electoral contest, Kishor took full responsibility and acknowledged that the party was unable to bring about a change in power in Bihar.

He also threw a fresh challenge at the Nitish Kumar-led government, saying he would “definitely” quit politics if it fulfilled its promise of giving ₹2 lakh each to 1.5 crore women in the state.

"People are talking a lot about my remark on JD(U) winning 25 seats - I still stand by it. If Nitish Kumar transfers the ₹2 lakh he promised to 1.5 crore women and proves he didn’t win by buying votes, I will definitely quit politics without any ifs and buts," Kishor said.

The politician was alluding to a previous challenge he made before the Bihar elections, in which he reportedly said that he would retire from politics if JD(U) won more than 25 seats.

Kishor doubled down on those remarks on Tuesday, further alleging that the JD(U) quota would have been limited to just 25 seats had it not given ₹10,000 to over 60,000 beneficiaries in each constituency.

"Between Nitish Kumar and his victory, there is only one thing -- buying of 60,000 votes in each assembly constituency at ₹10,000. It should be made clear whether it was a vote purchase or part of a self-employment programme," he said.

As opposed to Prashant Kishor's poll prediction, Nitish Kumar's JD(U) won 85 of the 101 seats it contested, and its biggest ally BJP won 89 seats. In contrast, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party failed to win any of the 243 seats it fielded candidates in.

"We received a setback, but we will rectify the mistakes, build ourselves and come back stronger... there is no going back for us," Kishor asserted.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly were held in two phases, and the results were announced on Friday, November 14. After a stunning victory, the NDA is set to form government in the state again on November 20.