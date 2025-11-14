Bihar election results: Prashant Kishor’s party fails to make impact despite raising key issues

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) failed to make an impact despite building a narrative revolving around people-centric issues such as migration, unemployment, quality education, and lack of industries to challenge the political quo in Bihar. A year ago, JSP contested by-elections for four seats and got a meagre vote share. Kishor’s hopes to make his presence felt in the assembly polls were dashed despite a strong social media presence and hype. Prashant Kishor during a roadshow ahead of assembly elections. (AFP)

Kishor at one point said that his party would win 150 seats. He later said it would either be at the bottom or at the top. He predicted fewer than 25 seats for the Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), which was leading on 83 seats in the 243-member House.

Kishor attributed a higher voter turnout to younger people and migrants and said the results will surprise all. “I see voting with a purpose this time,” he said.

Analyst Amarnath said the only thing Kishor seems to have done right after getting a feel of the complexities of politics is to pull himself out of the electoral race after creating all the hype. “But despite the debacle, he made an honest effort, and he should take it as a learning experience if he wants to create space in Bihar’s politics. His narrative has many takers, though it may not have translated into votes.”

Jaydeep Kumar, another analyst, said nothing happens overnight in politics. “Nobody can question JSP’s attempt to provide an alternative, but there was no room for any party in the NDA landslide [victory]. Kishor should not lose heart and make amends by analysing what went wrong, as 2030 assembly polls may throw up a new equation in the absence of old warhorses like Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav.”