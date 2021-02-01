Will release norms for regulating content on OTT platforms: Government

The government said on Sunday that it will soon release guidelines for regulating the content on Over the Top (OTT) platforms because it is receiving a number of complaints against some series available there.

“We have received a lot of complaints against some serials available on OTT platforms. Films and serials released on OTT platforms and digital newspapers do not come under the purview of Press Council Act, Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act or Censor Board. We will come up with some guidelines on it soon,” Union minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said.