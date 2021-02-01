IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Will release norms for regulating content on OTT platforms: Government
india news

Will release norms for regulating content on OTT platforms: Government

“OTT platforms do not come under the purview of Press Council Act, Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act or Censor Board," Prakash Javadekar said.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:36 AM IST
"We will come up with some guidelines on it (OTT) soon,” Prakash Javadekar said.(PTI)

The government said on Sunday that it will soon release guidelines for regulating the content on Over the Top (OTT) platforms because it is receiving a number of complaints against some series available there.

“We have received a lot of complaints against some serials available on OTT platforms. Films and serials released on OTT platforms and digital newspapers do not come under the purview of Press Council Act, Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act or Censor Board. We will come up with some guidelines on it soon,” Union minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ott prakash javadekar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP