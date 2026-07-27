New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday said it will see what the Nandan Nilekani-led high-powered task force formed by the government suggests on the online conduct of the NEET examination.

Will see what Nilekani-led task force suggests on online NEET exam: SC

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A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said some out-of-the-box suggestions are needed especially when transition is made from the physical mode to the online conduct of the NEET examination.

"We need some additional safeguards with respect to cyber security, database protection," it said.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh following the cancellation of the NEET-UG held on May 3 over alleged paper leak and the announcement of re-NEET.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, informed the bench that the Union government has taken a very serious view and a high-level committee has been constituted.

He said an announcement was made by the prime minister himself and the high-level committee is headed by Nandan Nilekani, who is an expert in the field of technology.

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{{^usCountry}} Mehta said besides Nilekani, other members of the task force are former chairman of ISRO S Somanath, former director of the Intelligence Bureau, Tapan Deka, director of IIT Chennai, V Kamakoti, former education secretary Anita Karwal, and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mehta said besides Nilekani, other members of the task force are former chairman of ISRO S Somanath, former director of the Intelligence Bureau, Tapan Deka, director of IIT Chennai, V Kamakoti, former education secretary Anita Karwal, and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena. {{/usCountry}}

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The bench said it is listing the plea filed by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh on next Monday, .

On June 1, the top court refused to accept for urgent hearing the plea filed by Singh for conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 re-test on June 21 in computer-based test mode.

On May 12, the National Testing Agency cancelled the NEET-UG held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak.

The CBI is currently investigating the matter and the retest was held on June 21.

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