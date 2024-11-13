Will stop movement of projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that he would stop the movement of projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat if voted to power. Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray during a public meeting ahead of the in Ausa Assembly constituency. (PTI)

He also targeted union home minister Amit Shah over the flight of industrial projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat and asked him to clarify his vision of development.

"Amit Shah has accused me of stalling development projects during my tenure as the chief minister in the MVA government. What is Shah's definition of development? I stayed on a flight of projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat. In future I will ban the movement of projects (if voted to power)," Thackeray was quoted as saying by PTI.

The former Maharashtra chief minister was addressing a poll rally in Kankavli in the coastal Sindhudurg district, the home ground of his bete noire and BJP MP, Narayan Rane.

Maharashtra will hold a single-phase election on November 20. The results will be announced on November 23.

During Wednesday's rally, Thackeray also alleged that the BJP didn't even spare a submarine project which was supposed to be set up in Maharashtra.

He also said that forthcoming polls are a battle between "Maharashtra premi and Maharashtra drohi" (between those who love the state and the traitors), according to PTI.

Last month, Thackeray had claimed that Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde had given industrial projects to Gujarat. He also claimed Mumbai's economic center was taken away to Gujarat at the behest of Shinde.

"When I was the chief minister, did you hear even a single news that any project from here went to Gujarat? In the last two and a half years, since this Mindhe (Shinde) became chief minister, so many industries have gone to Gujarat. Everything is being taken to Gujarat. Mumbai's economic center has also been taken to Gujarat. We are not just fighting for power, but our fight is against the looting of Maharashtra," he said.

