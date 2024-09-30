‘If someone from Delhi tells me…’: Uddhav Thackeray attacks Amit Shah, questions RSS chief

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday claimed that Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde had given industrial projects to Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. Nagpur: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray with party leader Sanjay Raut. (PTI)

Addressing a gathering in Ramtek, Uddhav Thackeray claimed Mumbai's economic centre was taken away to Gujarat at the behest of Shinde. He also claimed that Shah was coming from Delhi to finish him and Sharad Pawar.

"When I was the chief minister, did you hear even a single news that any project from here went to Gujarat? In the last two and a half years, since this Mindhe (Shinde) became chief minister, so many industries have gone to Gujarat. Everything is being taken to Gujarat. Mumbai's economic centre has also been taken to Gujarat. We are not just fighting for power, but our fight is against the looting of Maharashtra," he said.

Eknath Shinde led a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray in 2022, leading to a vertical split in the Shiv Sena. Thackeray was later forced to relinquish the chief ministerial post and the party his father, Bal Thackeray, had founded. Shinde formed a government with support from the BJP.

Uddhav Thackeray alleged that over the past two years, Maharashtra failed to bag projects and industries.

Thackeray also accused Amit Shah of wanting to "finish" him and NCP (SCP) leader Sharad Pawar.

"Mohan Bhagwatji (RSS chief), do you agree with the BJP's Hindutva? Goons are coming into this BJP, corrupt people are coming. Do you agree with this? Amit Shah is coming to finish me and Sharad Pawar, will you let us be finished? Only my people can finish me, not Amit Shah. If my people tell me to sit at home, I will sit at home, but if someone from Delhi tells me to sit at home, my people will make them sit at home. After our government comes to power, I will stop the loot going on in Maharashtra," he said.

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray said Shah had held a closed-door meeting where the latter asked BJP leaders to split the opposition.

"During his recent visit to Nagpur, Amit Shah held a closed-door meeting of BJP leaders where he asked them to split the Opposition ranks and politically stop me and Sharad Pawar. Why speak behind closed doors? He should say this before people," he added.

Maharashtra will go to polls later this year. The BJP-Sena-NCP alliance will take on Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP (SP) combined.

With inputs from ANI, PTI