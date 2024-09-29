‘Amit Shah told BJP leaders in closed-door meeting to…’: Uddhav Thackeray's big claim

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday alleged that Union home minister Amit Shah in a “closed-door meeting” directed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to split opposition parties.



"During his recent visit to Nagpur, Amit Shah held a closed-door meeting of BJP leaders where he asked them to split the Opposition ranks and politically stop me and Sharad Pawar. Why speak behind closed doors? He should say this before people," PTI quoted the former Maharashtra chief minister at an event after inaugurating a life-size statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Ramtek city in east Maharashtra. Shiv Sena (UBT) party chief Uddhav Thackeray.(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

“Why does Shah want to finish Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar politically...so that the BJP can loot Maharashtra,” he alleged.



The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said the BJP snapped its three-decade-old alliance with (undivided) Shiv Sena in 2014 (before assembly elections). "However, Sena managed to win 63 seats," he added.

Thackeray wondered if RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat agreed with BJP's "Hindutva" involving breaking other parties and poaching (opposition leaders).

“The upcoming elections are not about power but they are crucial to prevent Maharashtra from getting looted,” he added.



Congress and NCP (SP) leaders Sunil Kedar and Anil Deshmukh shared the dais with Thackeray.

Maharashtra assembly elections

The Maharashtra assembly election will witness a direct contest between the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP(SP).



Out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the MVA won 30 seats, with Congress winning 13, Shiv Sena (UBT) bagging nine and NCP (SP) bagging eight seats.



NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said the Maha Vikas Aghadi will conclude its seat-sharing talks in 8 to 10 days. The three MVA allies will be seeking views of the party workers on the "original aspirant" for a particular seat, the veteran leader said.