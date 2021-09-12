Will table bill on arbitration in winter session of house: Union law minister

The central government is set to introduce a new legislation on mediation in the upcoming winter session of the parliament, said Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday, underscoring the Centre’s commitment to push alternative dispute resolution mechanism in the country.

“In the upcoming winter session of the parliament, we will table a Bill on mediation. Preparations for the same have been complete,” Rijiju said at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a National Law University proposed to be established at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

In line with the government’s strategy to promote procedure for settling disputes without litigation, the minister added: “We want to make India an international destination of arbitration.”

Rijiju further said that the Central government is very keen to work closely with all national law universities, law colleges and law academies.

“We believe in the independence of the judiciary. We want to strengthen India’s judicial system and will take steps to make judiciary stronger,” said the minister, adding the government wishes to develop a strong relationship with all judges of high courts and the Supreme Court.

Rijiju also spoke on the need to ensure that justice is given to the common man within a reasonable time. “Timely delivery of justice must be made a priority...The Centre would work with the judiciary in order to facilitate the delivery of justice to the common man,” he further said.

At the India-Singapore mediation summit in July, Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, had favoured a special enactment that would make mediation mandatory before litigation, citing the backlog of 30 million cases in the country’s courts.