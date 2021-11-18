'Will take action against Amazon if...': MP minister on ganja peddling through e-commerce site

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
"There are no guidelines for online businesses but Madhya Pradesh will make one. Amazon was called but they are not cooperating. I appeal to Amazon's MD-CEO to cooperate. Else, we will initiate action," the home minister said.
Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said the state will come up with a regulation for e-commerce sites following the recent ganja consignment bust. 
Nov 18, 2021
Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said the government has asked e-commerce site Amazon to cooperate in the recent case of drug peddling that was believed to be using Amazon's e-commerce website for moving more tham 1,000kg of marijuana from Viskhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to three states. The Madhya Pradesh Police claimed to have busted the interstate gang. "There are no guidelines for online businesses but Madhya Pradesh will make one. Amazon was called but they are not cooperating. I appeal to Amazon's MD-CEO to cooperate. Else, we will initiate action," the home minister said.

According to reports, the racket might have smuggled marijuana through Amazon claiming them to be curry leaves.

“A company registered in 2007 as an Ahmedabad-based textile firm, Babu Tex Private Limited, which used to sell Marijuana as stevia dry leaves. Acting on a tip-off, police raided a Dhaba in Gohad of Bhind and recovered packaging material of amazon e-commercial company and two air tickets from Visakhapatnam to Delhi,” Bhind police chief Manoj Kumar Singh said.

While the consignment was busted on Sunday, Amazon India on Monday said it is investigating the issue. "The issue was notified to us, and we are currently investigating it. We assure full co-operation and support required to Investigating Authorities and Law Enforcement agencies with ongoing investigations to resolve the issue at the earliest," an Amazon spokesperson said.

The Madhya Pradesh police summoned Amazon India's executives on Monday and Amazon's lawyers were supposed to meet MP Police on Tuesday. But as the home minister confirmed, there has been no response from Amazon as of now. "The international company has the power of artificial intelligence, so it's a big thing happening on their platform," Manoj Singh said. "There is involvement of Amazon at many levels in this marijuana delivery - from providing logistical support to delivery," Singh said.

(With agency inputs)

