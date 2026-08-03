‘Will the emperor show his degree?’: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke throws a dare after BJP worker questions his US education

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday challenged BJP leaders to also make public their academic degrees after a local BJP worker reportedly sought details of his educational qualifications through the Right to Information (RTI).

Dipke claimed that a BJP worker had filed an RTI to know how he completed his education. (HT_PRINT)

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Dipke wrote on X, “I am ready to reveal my scholarship letter & education loan letter. Will the emperor show his degree?” — a swipe apparently at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the video, Dipke claimed that a BJP worker had filed an RTI to know how he funded his education.

Responding to the move, he questioned whether BJP leaders would also make their educational qualifications public. “I just saw that a BJP worker has filed an RTI on me and wants to know how I completed my education. I want to ask him, will your leaders show their degree?” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Dipke added that he was prepared to disclose his scholarship and education loan documents, and again challenged BJP leaders to reveal what he described as their “real degree”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dipke added that he was prepared to disclose his scholarship and education loan documents, and again challenged BJP leaders to reveal what he described as their “real degree”. {{/usCountry}}

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He also questioned why his educational background had become an issue. “If an ordinary boy has studied at Boston University, then why are they getting hurt? Why are you so against education?” he said.

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The video comes amid an ongoing political row over Dipke's educational qualifications and the funding for his study in the US, after a BJP worker filed an RTI application seeking details. The BJP has not responded to Dipke's latest remarks immediately.

Earlier, Dipke explained that he financed it through a combination of a scholarship from Boston University and an education loan.

Dipke returned to India in June before leading one of the country's biggest protest movements.

He has a Master of Science in Public Relations from the College of Communication at Boston University in Massachusetts. “I have received a scholarship from Boston University for my education. I have also taken an education loan for my studies; it is still pending and has to be repaid. Everyone is free to investigate,” Dipke said.

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Also Read: 'We're different': Dipke defends CJP after Taslima Nasreen's 'Bangladesh 2024' remark

Abhijeet Dipke vs Taslima Nasreen

Commenting on remarks of exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen, Dipke in an interview with PTI here said, “Protests in Bangladesh, Nepal are being used to defame us; we are different.”

Nasreen on Sunday drew a parallel between Delhi's CJP-led protest against exam irregularities and the 2024 stir that ousted Sheikh Hasina's Awami League regime and said the student movement in Dhaka “fooled us”.