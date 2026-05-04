Will Vijay's TVK join hands with DMK or AIADMK to form government in Tamil Nadu? What we know

Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has turned out to be a surprise package in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, as the debutant is leading in over 170 seats as per the latest trends. The party has emerged as the single most dominant force and reduced both the DMK and the AIADMK to fewer than 30 seats each as of 11:25 am.

Actor Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy, stepped into politics in 2024 after launching his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.(File Photo)

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But one question doing the rounds right now is whether the party would join hands with the DMK or the AIADMK if its numbers are close and it needs support from another party to form the government in Tamil Nadu. Follow Tamil Nadu election result here.

Will TVK join hands with the DMK or the AIADMK?

Actor Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy, stepped into politics in 2024 after launching his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and has since made it clear that it would contest the elections on its own.

In the run-up to the polls, the actor-politician described it as a "democratic battle" rather than just an electoral contest. He said that TVK “will never compromise our politics for anyone or anything.”

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, there were reports that the BJP was putting pressure on TVK ahead of the assembly elections to join hands. However, Vijay rejected these claims. Later in February, the party made it clear that it would not enter into an alliance with the BJP despite increasing pressure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, there were reports that the BJP was putting pressure on TVK ahead of the assembly elections to join hands. However, Vijay rejected these claims. Later in February, the party made it clear that it would not enter into an alliance with the BJP despite increasing pressure. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On counting day (Monday), TVK’s spokesperson Felix Gerald said that the party was confident of forming the government on its own in the state, where early trends pointed to a historic debut. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On counting day (Monday), TVK’s spokesperson Felix Gerald said that the party was confident of forming the government on its own in the state, where early trends pointed to a historic debut. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “DMK was running about in a dark room, now they know the reality, TVK will form govt on its own,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “DMK was running about in a dark room, now they know the reality, TVK will form govt on its own,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} So far, TVK has ruled out any possibility of an alliance with either of the parties in the state and hopes that it will form the government on its own. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So far, TVK has ruled out any possibility of an alliance with either of the parties in the state and hopes that it will form the government on its own. {{/usCountry}}

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