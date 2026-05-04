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Will Vijay's TVK join hands with DMK or AIADMK to form government in Tamil Nadu? What we know

But one question doing the rounds right now is whether TVK would join hands with the DMK or the AIADMK if it needs support from another party to form the govt.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 11:45 am IST
Edited by Aryan Mudgal
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Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has turned out to be a surprise package in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, as the debutant is leading in over 170 seats as per the latest trends. The party has emerged as the single most dominant force and reduced both the DMK and the AIADMK to fewer than 30 seats each as of 11:25 am.

Actor Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy, stepped into politics in 2024 after launching his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.(File Photo)

But one question doing the rounds right now is whether the party would join hands with the DMK or the AIADMK if its numbers are close and it needs support from another party to form the government in Tamil Nadu. Follow Tamil Nadu election result here.

Will TVK join hands with the DMK or the AIADMK?

Actor Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy, stepped into politics in 2024 after launching his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and has since made it clear that it would contest the elections on its own.

In the run-up to the polls, the actor-politician described it as a "democratic battle" rather than just an electoral contest. He said that TVK “will never compromise our politics for anyone or anything.”

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Will Vijay's TVK join hands with DMK or AIADMK to form government in Tamil Nadu? What we know
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