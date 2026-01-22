Winter finally receding? Delhi records warmest January day in 7 years, IMD predicts rain next

Delhi recorded its warmest January day in seven years on Thursday, with the Safdarjung area clocking a maximum temperature of 27.1 degrees Celsius. The last time Delhi recorded a higher maximum temperature in January was in 2019, when the national capital recorded 28.7 degrees Celsius on January 21. It was bright and sunny in Delhi on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

On Thursday, the temperature recorded at Safdarjung was 6.8 degrees Celsius above normal and 2.9 degrees Celsius higher than Wednesday's, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Ayanagar also recorded 5.4 degrees above normal, with the maximum temperature there touching 25.4.

The lowest recorded temperature for the day also came from Safdarjung, where the minimum settled at 6.3 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees below normal.

So the national capital is heating up for sure, but with some hours of shivering too.

The IMD forecast thunderstorms with rain in Delhi on Friday.

GRAP 3 restrictions removed in Delhi NCR The Commission for Air Quality Improvement (CAQM) on Thursday said it was revoking the stage 3 pollution curbs implemented under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, as air quality has improved.

According to the CAQM order, the AQI in Delhi has been improving owing to favourable meteorological conditions. The commission cited a forecast by the IMD indicating that AQI in the Delhi-NCR area is likely to remain in the "moderate" to “poor” category in the coming days.

“The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decides to revoke its orders dated 16.01.2026, for invoking actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality) of Schedule of GRAP (modified on 21.11.2025), with immediate effect,” the order stated.

The order further stated that while GRAP Stage 3 is being revoked, the citizens need to “strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage 1 & 2” due to the weather conditions being “not so favourable” in the winter season and in order to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further.