Winter Session Live Updates: Day 6 likely to begin with more ruckus over TMC MP's expulsion

Winter Session 2023 Live Updates: The first week of the Winter Session witnessed a few significant businesses in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and ended with the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra after the ethics panel tabled its report probing ‘unethical conduct’ by her in the ‘cash-for-query’ case.

Proceedings of the Lok Sabha(ANI)

A range of issues including the economic situation of the country to the revocation of Article 370 were raised and deliberated upon in both the Houses. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023, were passed in the Lok Sabha and the Post Office Bill, 2023, in Rajya Sabha.

The session would likely witness a ruckus over the TMC MP's expulsion as the Parliament is set to convene for the sixth day. The Opposition considered the probe by the ethics panel a “fixed match” and termed the report fundamentally flawed.

Furthermore, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023 to overhaul the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, Indian Evidence Act, 1872, and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973, are among the key legislations likely to be taken up during the session. Other bills include one to regulate the appointments of the Chief Election Commission and other election commissioners.

The winter session of Parliament began on December 4 and will culminate on December 22.