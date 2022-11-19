‘17 sittings over 23 days’: Winter session of Parliament from December 7

The winter session of Parliament will start from December 7, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday. The session will see 17 sittings, spread over 23 days. In tweet, the Union Minister elaborated: “Winter Session, 2022 of Parliament will commence from 7 December & continue till 29th December having 17 sittings spread over 23 days. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business & other items during the session. Looking forward for constructive debate. (sic)”. The Amrit Kaal - which literally translates as Golden Age - refers to the celebration of 75 years of India’s independence.

The winter session will start at a time when Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will still be gripped with election fever. The polling for assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh took place in a single phase on November 12; while Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The counting of votes for both the states will take place on December 8. Meanwhile, the civic body polls in Delhi has also been another matter that has pitted the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and the Congress against each other amid blame game over civic issues.

On the first day of the session, the members are likely to pay respects to sitting members who died. Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was one of the leaders whose death had prompted tributes from leaders across political parties.

Also, this will be the first session with the restrictions - to check the spread of coronavirus - removed. Over the last two years, Covid has affected Parliament sessions as much as any other activity in the country.

Rajya Sabha will also see Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the new chairman of the Upper House, officiate the proceedings for the first time.

The Monsoon Session began on July 18 and was adjourned on August 8. The session saw 16 sessions spread over a period of 22 days.

