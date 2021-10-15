Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / ‘Wipe out the evil of drugs from society’: RSS chief Bhagwat
india news

‘Wipe out the evil of drugs from society’: RSS chief Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday urged the government to wipe out the evil of drugs from society, saying they were coming from neighbouring countries and the money generated from them was being used for the terrorist activities to destabilise the country
Bhagwat’s comments came during his annual Dussehra speech at the RSS’s Nagpur headquarters. (ANI)
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 10:49 AM IST
By Pradip Kumar Maitra

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday urged the government to wipe out the evil of drugs from society, saying they were coming from neighbouring countries and the money generated from them was being used for the terrorist activities to destabilise the country.

In his annual Dussehra speech at the RSS’s Nagpur headquarters, Bhagwat said the government is doing its best to control the menace. He added it is the duty of society and particularly families to inculcate the right values in their children so that drug addiction could be avoided. Bhagwat expressed concern over the misuse of the technology, particularly mobile and over-the-top (OTT) platforms. “The OTT platforms are showing indecent images and it would destroy the new generation. It should be stopped.” He expressed concern over excessive use of mobile phones by the new generation and children.

The RSS chief’s annual Vijayadashami speech focuses on the views of the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on key issues. Over the years, the RSS has invited prominent personalities such as late former President Pranab Mukherjee for the Vijaya Dashami programme. This year’s event was low-key because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The RSS did not invite any chief guest for Bhagwat’s annual address for the second year.

RELATED STORIES

RSS was founded in 1925 on Vijayadashami. The RSS chief delivers his annual address that provides a guiding framework for the Sangh and organisations inspired by it annually to mark the foundation on Vijayadashami.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Be prepared for all possibilities’: RSS chief Bhagwat ahead of Taliban talks

JCO, soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K’s Poonch

PM Modi remembers former president APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

In Vijaya Dashami speech, Mohan Bhagwat talks about Taliban, population policy
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP