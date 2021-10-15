‘Wipe out the evil of drugs from society’: RSS chief Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday urged the government to wipe out the evil of drugs from society, saying they were coming from neighbouring countries and the money generated from them was being used for the terrorist activities to destabilise the country.

In his annual Dussehra speech at the RSS’s Nagpur headquarters, Bhagwat said the government is doing its best to control the menace. He added it is the duty of society and particularly families to inculcate the right values in their children so that drug addiction could be avoided. Bhagwat expressed concern over the misuse of the technology, particularly mobile and over-the-top (OTT) platforms. “The OTT platforms are showing indecent images and it would destroy the new generation. It should be stopped.” He expressed concern over excessive use of mobile phones by the new generation and children.

The RSS chief’s annual Vijayadashami speech focuses on the views of the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on key issues. Over the years, the RSS has invited prominent personalities such as late former President Pranab Mukherjee for the Vijaya Dashami programme. This year’s event was low-key because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The RSS did not invite any chief guest for Bhagwat’s annual address for the second year.

RSS was founded in 1925 on Vijayadashami. The RSS chief delivers his annual address that provides a guiding framework for the Sangh and organisations inspired by it annually to mark the foundation on Vijayadashami.