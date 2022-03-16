Wish N Biren Singh the best for fulfilling Manipur's aspirations, says Rajnath

Defence minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said Manipur’s caretaker chief minister N Biren Singh led the party from the front in the recently held Assembly election and wished him for fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the northeastern state.

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath wrote, “Met with one of the tallest leaders of the North East, Shri @NBirenSingh in New Delhi. He led the party from the front in one of the most memorable victories in the electoral history of Manipur. Wishing him the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Manipur.”

Earlier in the day, Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant amid indications that the saffron camp may put its faith again in them for leading the new government in their states.

After meeting Singh, Modi tweeted that he congratulated him on the party's stupendous victory, asserting that it is committed to working even harder to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Manipur.

Singh, who arrived in Delhi on Tuesday, also met Union minister met the BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda also.

Top BJP leaders, including Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and party president JP Nadda, have held extensive parleys in the last few days, working out the broad outlines of the new governments in four states, including Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, ahead of the swearing-in ceremonies expected next week.

The BJP won a 32 of the 60 Assembly seats that went to polls.

