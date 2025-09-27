‘Witch hunt’: Opposition slams Centre over Sonam Wangchuk’s arrest

New Delhi : The Opposition on Friday slammed the Centre over the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, alleging that the move “exposes the government’s witch-hunting agenda” and termed it an “abysmal failure” to maintain law and order in the Union Territory of Ladakh. Oppn says arrest of Wangchuk part of centre’s ‘witch-hunt’(PTI)

The Congress said it was done to divert attention and responsibility from the BJP’s “abysmal failure” to maintain law and order and ensure security of life and property in Ladakh.

Being a Union Territory, law and order in Ladakh comes under the Lieutenant Governor, who is appointed by the Centre.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said, “The Indian National Congress condemns the arrest of noted environmentalist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act.”

“The crux of the issue is that the BJP has deceived the people of Ladakh for years. It promised the region Sixth Schedule status in the 2020 Leh Hill Council elections and has gone back on that promise with a vengeance,” Ramesh said.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha Deputy leader Sagarika Ghose alleged that the Narendra Modi government treats any dissent as “anti-national”. “Home ministry at it again. Narendra Modi regime now arrests Magsaysay Award winner Sonam Wangchuk. Whether in sensitive places like Kashmir or Manipur or Ladakh, the Modi government has no policy, no reach out, no reconciliation, no trust building,” Ghose said in a post on X.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the BJP-led central government, calling Wangchuk’s arrest an attack on democracy and people’s rights.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said that the country was passing through a difficult phase.

“Today in our country, dictatorship is at its peak. The end of those who practice dictatorship and arrogance is very bad,” Kejriwal wrote in Hindi in a post on X.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas and CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya were among the Left party leaders who condemned the arrest.