With 11,713 fresh Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths, India’s tally now over 10.8 million

India reported 11,713 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 95 related deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the country’s tally to over 10.8 million, data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare showed on Saturday morning. The new Covid-19 cases and deaths were both lower than Friday’s 12,408 infections and 120 fatalities. India, which is the second worst-hit country in the world after the United States, now has 10,814,304 cases and its death toll stands at 154,918.

The health ministry’s dashboard showed at 8am that the country continued to witness a consistent downward slide in its active caseload, with 148,590 active Covid-19 cases on Saturday. The number of recoveries also climbed to 10,510,796 as 14,488 patients of the coronavirus disease were cured or discharged across the country between Friday and Saturday morning, data showed.

Also read | Vaccination for general public likely to begin in March 2nd half, says minister

The 95 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours include 40 deaths from Maharashtra and 19 from Kerala. Out of the 154,918 deaths reported from across the country so far, 51,255 were from Maharashtra, 12,379 from Tamil Nadu, 12,230 from Karnataka, 10,873 from Delhi, 10,201 from West Bengal, 8,682 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,158 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,635 from Punjab and 4,393 from Gujarat. With this, the Covid-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.43 per cent.

Also read | Infection curve down at long last: Is the Covid-19 pandemic ebbing?

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 20,06,72,589 samples have been tested up to February 5 with 7,40,794 samples tested on Friday.

The dashboard also showed 5,416,849 people have been vaccinated so far. Minister of state for health Ashwini Choubey informed the Lok Sabha on Friday that ₹123.49 crore has been released to the states and Union Territories as operational cost apart from free of cost supply of vaccines.

Choubey said no time limit has been set for completion of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in any state or Union territory presently. The country’s vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease was launched on January 16.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh Covid-19 case for the last three days, news agency PTI reported citing a senior health department official on Saturday.

The northeastern state’s caseload is 16,829, PTI cited State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa as saying. Arunachal Pradesh currently has eight active Covid-19 cases, 16,765 people have recovered from the disease and 56 have died.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON