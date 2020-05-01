e-paper
Home / India News / With 25 fresh Covid-19 infections, J&K count rises to 639

With 25 fresh Covid-19 infections, J&K count rises to 639

All fresh cases are from Kashmir division. Also, 31 more patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the Valley.

May 01, 2020
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Srinagar/Jammu
Twenty-five more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the UT to 639, officials said.

All fresh cases are from Kashmir division. Also, 31 more patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the Valley.

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said,“25 new cases and 31 people have recovered; Total count in UT now 639. Out of these active cases are 384—six in Jammu and 378 in Kashmir.”

The daily media bulletin said out of 21,695 samples collected, 21, 056 have tested negative till May 01.

Till date, 71,837 people in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance, which includes 8,109 in home quarantine, 185 in hospital quarantine, 384 in hospital isolation and 8,430 under home surveillance. Besides, 54,721 persons have completed their surveillance period.

According to the media bulletin, out of 639 positive cases, 247 have recovered and eight have died.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said, all 26 positive cases in Jammu have recovered; in Udhampur there are 20 cases of which two are active; in Rajouri out of four cases, three have recovered and only one is active; all four cases from Samba district have recovered. Kishtwar had only one positive case which has recovered while Kathua, Ramban and Reasi have one active case each.

