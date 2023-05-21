Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
With 756 new Covid infections, active cases in country decrease to 8,115

PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
May 21, 2023 10:24 AM IST

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,46,514 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

India has recorded 756 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 8,115 from 8,675, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,86,461). (HT PHOTO)

The death toll has increased to 5,31,832 with eight deaths which includes two deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,86,461).

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

