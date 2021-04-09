With Covid-19 spike, these states have imposed night curfew

With the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) surging in the country once again, a number of states have introduced strict restrictions, including night curfews and weekend lockdowns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday during a meeting with chief ministers on the pandemic that there will be no lockdown and stressed the need to work on war footing again to fight against the rising Covid-19 cases in the country. "A challenging situation is emerging again. I request you all to give your suggestions to tackle the Covid-19 situation," PM Modi said.

According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Friday, India reported 131,968 Covid-19 infections in a single day, which took the active cases tally to 979,608. A total of 780 people have died of the disease in the last 24 hours, it also said.

Owing to the spike in Covid-19 cases, the following states are currently under night curfew:

1. Delhi: Delhi imposed a night curfew from April 6 in view of rising Covid-19 cases. The night curfew is from 10pm to 5am and the order will remain in place till April 30. Officials said that during the night curfew hours, the movement of essential services will be allowed with e-passes.

2. Maharashtra: Maharashtra has imposed both weekend lockdown and a night curfew on weekdays. The night curfew in Maharashtra will be in effect from 8pm to 7am, whereas the weekend lockdown will be in force from 8pm on Friday to 7am on Monday.

3. Rajasthan: The Rajasthan government has imposed a night curfew and ordered the closure of multiplexes, gymnasiums besides suspending Classes 1 to 9 at schools till April 19. The night curfew will remain in force from 8pm to 6am. Dining at restaurants and hotels during the curfew hours has been prohibited while home delivery of food has been allowed.

4. Punjab: The Punjab government has issued an order to extend the existing Covid-19-related restrictions till April 10. As per the order, the state government has now decided to extend the night curfew to 11 such districts from 9pm to 5am, including Patiala and Ludhiana, which had started recording rise in Covid-19 infections.

5. Odisha: The Odisha government has imposed a night curfew in 10 districts of the state. The night curfew will take place from 10pm to 5am in Sundergarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts.

6. Gujarat: The Gujarat government has announced a night curfew from 8pm to 6am in 20 cities till April 30. The government has also banned political and social gatherings till April 30 and reduced the number of guests who can attend a marriage ceremony. It has also reduced the number of people who can attend a marriage ceremony from 200 to 100.

7. Karnataka: Bengaluru and six other cities in Karnataka will enforce a night curfew from 10pm to 5am starting April 10. "The curfew, which will be in place till April 20, will also be imposed in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru and Udupi-Manipal," chief minister BS Yediyurappa said.

8. Uttar Pradesh: Night curfew has been imposed in Noida and Ghaziabad district till April 17. The night curfew will remain in effect from 10pm to 5am. The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a night curfew in many districts of the state, including Moradabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur and Prayagraj till April 30. The timing of the curfew is different for every district.