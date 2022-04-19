With generation capacity of 17,040 MW, Rajasthan leads in production of renewable energy

Rajasthan has become the leading state across the country in renewable energy with generation of 1877 MW of additional solar power in the month of March.

Additional Chief Secretary, Subodh Agrawal said according to the latest data released by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy till March 22, Rajasthan stands first in the field of renewable energy by developing 17040.62 MW. The state improved its position from fourth rank to first, last month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He informed that Gujarat stands second with 16587.90 MW capacity; Tamil Nadu, third with 16099 MW capacity; Karnataka fourth with 15904.59 MW; and Maharashtra fifth with 10657.08 MW renewable energy generation capacity.

In the report released on February 22, Rajasthan was in the fourth place, while Tamil Nadu bagged the first place. Now Tamil Nadu has slipped one place from second place to third place, while Gujarat has moved from third to second position, said Agarwal.

He claimed that Rajasthan already stands first in the field of solar energy. Now, the state leads in overall renewable energy - wind power, bio-power and solar power. In the country 109885.39 MW renewable energy capacity has been developed till March 22.

Agarwal informed that a total of 12564.87 MW solar power capacity is generated, which includes 11493.75 MW capacity ground mounted, 748.44 MW capacity rooftop and 322.68 MW capacity off-grid solar power capacity. Along with this, 4326.82 MW capacity has been developed in the wind power sector, 125.08 MW in the bio power sector and 23.85 MW in the small hydro power sector.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation and its associate company have created a record of profitability by earning a profit of ₹65 crores before tax in the financial year ended March 31, 22. This is twice more than compared to the year 2019-20, and ₹20 crores as compared to the year 2020-21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON