Woman among two Maoists killed in encounter in Madhya Pradesh

Two Maoists, carrying a cash reward of ₹10 lakh and 14 lakh on their heads, were gunned down in an exchange of fire with security forces in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district late on Friday, said a police officer.

KP Venkateshwar Rao, an additional police director-general, identified the two as Pramila, 25, and Mainu Uike, 21. “The Maoists are trying to make their base in south-western Madhya Pradesh including Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori. The Maoists of platoon 3 of Vistar Dalam were holding a meeting on Friday night when police got information regarding their presence in Lalpur village of Sal forest of Mandla."

He added the police carried out a search operation and found at least two dozen Maoists. "We warned them and asked to surrender but they started firing. The police force also retaliated and fired."

Rao said after the gun battle, a police team inspected the area on Saturday morning and found the bodies of Pramila and Uike. Police also recovered a rifle and groceries near their bodies.

This was the fifth gun battle between the police and Maoists in Balaghat division over the past six months.

Rao said the Centre has granted permission for deployment of a battalion of Central Reserve Police Force to combat Maoists in the state.

(With inputs from Monika Pandey from Jabalpur)