Kerala woman autorickshaw driver dies after wild boars ram into vehicle: Police
A woman autorickshaw driver in Kerala was killed when two wild boars rammed into her vehicle, causing it to overturn. Three students were also injured.
KOCHI: A woman autorickshaw driver was killed Wednesday after two wild boars rammed into her vehicle near Karinkayam in Palakkad district of Kerala, police said.
The incident took place around 7:45 am when Vijeesha Sonia (37) was driving the rickshaw carrying four school students in the back in an area adjoining a forest.
Two wild boars rammed into the vehicle and it overturned, leading to grievous injuries for Vijeesha and minor injuries for three students, police said
Vijeesha was rushed by locals to a private hospital. She later succumbed to her injuries.
This is the second incident in the area where a wild boar caused a fatality. A few months ago, a two-wheeler rider died when a boar rammed into the vehicle.
