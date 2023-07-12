Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala woman autorickshaw driver dies after wild boars ram into vehicle: Police

Kerala woman autorickshaw driver dies after wild boars ram into vehicle: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 12, 2023 09:48 PM IST

A woman autorickshaw driver in Kerala was killed when two wild boars rammed into her vehicle, causing it to overturn. Three students were also injured.

KOCHI: A woman autorickshaw driver was killed Wednesday after two wild boars rammed into her vehicle near Karinkayam in Palakkad district of Kerala, police said.

Vijeesha Sonia was rushed by local residents to a private hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place around 7:45 am when Vijeesha Sonia (37) was driving the rickshaw carrying four school students in the back in an area adjoining a forest.

Two wild boars rammed into the vehicle and it overturned, leading to grievous injuries for Vijeesha and minor injuries for three students, police said

Vijeesha was rushed by locals to a private hospital. She later succumbed to her injuries.

This is the second incident in the area where a wild boar caused a fatality. A few months ago, a two-wheeler rider died when a boar rammed into the vehicle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
kochi wild boars
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP