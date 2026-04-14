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Woman, boyfriend kill husband in MP; body chopped, burnt and buried in a pit using a JCB

Police said the accused attempted to destroy evidence by setting the body parts on fire but they failed. They buried the remains in a pit dug with a JCB machine

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 03:21 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar
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A 36-year-old woman and her partner allegedly killed her husband, cut his body into pieces, and buried them in a pit on a farm at Bhanpura in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, police said on Tuesday and added the two accused were arrested on Monday.

Dhapu (L) plotted the murder of her husband with her lover Pankaj Chaudhary (R).(HT Photos)

Sub-divisional police officer Vijay Kumar Yadav said the remains of Dhanraj Nath, 39, were recovered from the farm of Pankaj Chaudhary, 40, and sent for post-mortem examination.

Investigators said Nath knew about Chaudhary and his wife Dhapu's relationship, and they fought frequently.

“The accused planned the murder on April 9. On April 10, Chaudhary lured Dhanraj to his farm to settle the matter, where he killed him. On Saturday, Dhapu and Chaudhary cut the body parts into pieces. The accused attempted to destroy evidence by setting the body parts on fire but they failed. They buried the remains in a pit dug with a JCB machine at Chaudhary’s farm,” said Yadav.

Dhapu claimed her husband had disappeared before their son filed a police complaint naming Chaudhary, who confessed to the murder. Police said they recovered weapons, including two swords and a crowbar, believed to have been used in the crime. They were investigating whether others were involved.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

murder madhya pradesh
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Home / India News / Woman, boyfriend kill husband in MP; body chopped, burnt and buried in a pit using a JCB
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