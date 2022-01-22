Woman buys smart phone without husband’s nod. He hires contract killer to murder her

A man allegedly hired a contract killer to murder his wife after she purchased a smart phone without his permission.

The woman, however, survived the attack. She had to undergo around seven stitches in her throat as the killer managed to injure her with a sharp weapon.

The incident took place late on Thursday night at Narendrapur in the southern fringes of Kolkata. Police have arrested two persons including the man and the contract killer. Cops are looking for another man who was roped in by the contract killer.

“According to the woman she had asked her husband, a few months ago, to buy her a smart phone which he refused. The woman who has been earning some money by giving tuition classes bought a smart phone on January 1. When the husband got to know about it he was furious and threatened to kill her,” said an officer of the local police station.

On Thursday night before going to sleep the man went to lock the main door of the house. But as he didn’t come back even after some time, the woman went looking for him and was attacked by two unidentified men.

The injured woman, bleeding profusely, managed to rush out of the house and raise an alarm. On hearing the screams of the woman, a group of locals who were feasting nearby rushed to her aid. One of the assailants and the husband was caught. The second assailant managed to flee.

“We have arrested the woman’s husband Rajesh Jha, 40 and one of the assailants who identified himself as Surajit. We are looking for the second assailant. A case has been initiated and we are investigating the matter,” said an officer of Narendrapur police station.

The couple has two school-going daughters aged 11 and five years. The husband works as an accountant at a mobile store, while the woman who has a B.Com degree used to give tuitions at home to earn her own money.