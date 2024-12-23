Menu Explore
Woman chops off man's penis for marrying another woman in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI |
Dec 23, 2024 08:41 AM IST

The woman was in a relationship with the man, however, latter;s family fixed his marriage with another woman, officials said.

A woman on Sunday allegedly bobbitised her male friend with a sharp-edged weapon in a hotel room here after an argument as she was unhappy that he was marrying another woman, police said.

The incident took place in Civil Lines police station area of Muzaffarnagar.(File representative image)
The incident took place in Civil Lines police station area of Muzaffarnagar.

The incident took place in Civil Lines police station area of Muzaffarnagar.

Civil Lines police station SHO Ashutosh told reporters that police on getting information rushed to the spot and took the injured man to the district hospital in a serious condition where he is undergoing treatment.

The woman has been detained for interrogation, he said.

The couple, who fell in love eight years ago, are from the same village under Charthawal police station area in Muzaffarnagar district, local residents said. However, the man's family opposed their relationship and fixed his marriage with another woman, they said.

Police said the man on Sunday brought his female partner to a hotel to pacify her.

However, during a confrontation between them, the woman allegedly attacked the man with a sharp-edged weapon and bobbitised him, police added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
