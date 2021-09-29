Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Woman claiming to be possessed by goddess held for drugging people
india news

Woman claiming to be possessed by goddess held for drugging people

An Assam Police team found a woman in an unconscious state and three others including a man who appeared to be intoxicated from the house of the accused woman
By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Police said initial probe showed that the accused woman claimed to have been possessed by a goddess and was performing various rituals to treat others of their diseases (Representative image)

A woman claiming to be possessed by a goddess, and her three relatives, have been arrested for an attempt to murder in Assam’s Dibrugarh district for allegedly trying to cure people, including children, by drugging them. Local news reports claimed the accused planned to sacrifice two women and a girl. But the police have denied this even as they rescued the three along with a man from the woman’s house.

“Following a tip-off, our team found a woman in an unconscious state and three others including a man who appeared to be intoxicated from the house of the accused woman. All of them were rescued,” said Dibrugarh police superintendent Shwetank Mishra. “Initial probe shows the accused woman claimed to have been possessed by a goddess and was performing various rituals to treat others of their diseases. It appears she and her family members used to drug those who came for treatment. We found marijuana from her house.”

Also Read: Assam man beats ailing mother to death, arrested after father lodges FIR

Police said the accused woman, her son, and two other family members have also been booked for possession of illicit drugs.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ex-Tamil Nadu minister Indira Kumari, husband sent to jail over funds scam

Chasm between NDA allies widens as JD(U) rethinks on special status demand

Manish Sisodia presents AAP’s roadmap for Gujarat

Taliban request India for flight resumption, decision under review: Report
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP