A 58-year-old woman died after falling from the terrace of her home while trying to remove tree branches that her family says civic authorities had failed to clear despite repeated requests, raising questions about the handling of complaints over overgrown trees in the city.

Woman clearing tree branches falls to death

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Pramila Bai suffered severe head injuries after falling from the terrace of her Rajajinagar home on the evening of June 18. She died at a private hospital on June 20.

According to police, she went to the terrace with a mop handle to push away branches from a nearby tree that had spread over her property. During the attempt, she stepped onto a sheet covering a terrace room. The sheet gave way, causing her to fall to the ground.

Her relatives alleged that the branches had been extending into the property for some time and that she had repeatedly approached civic authorities seeking their removal, but no action was taken. Frustrated by the delay, they said, she decided to deal with the problem herself.

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{{^usCountry}} “She slipped and fell while attempting to cut or push away a tree branch. The incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on June 18. She sustained severe head injuries in the fall. Neighbours immediately shifted her to a nearby private hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries on June 20. We have registered a UDR case and launched an investigation,” Rajajinagar Police Inspector N. Krishna told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She slipped and fell while attempting to cut or push away a tree branch. The incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on June 18. She sustained severe head injuries in the fall. Neighbours immediately shifted her to a nearby private hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries on June 20. We have registered a UDR case and launched an investigation,” Rajajinagar Police Inspector N. Krishna told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Her husband, Siddalingarao, said the family had struggled with the overgrown tree for some time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her husband, Siddalingarao, said the family had struggled with the overgrown tree for some time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The tree had grown into our property and was causing trouble. She tried to remove the branch using a mop stick, but the sheet broke and she fell. She landed headfirst and suffered serious injuries. I recently underwent a leg operation, and she was taking care of me. Now, who will look after me?” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The tree had grown into our property and was causing trouble. She tried to remove the branch using a mop stick, but the sheet broke and she fell. She landed headfirst and suffered serious injuries. I recently underwent a leg operation, and she was taking care of me. Now, who will look after me?” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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West Zone Forest Range Officer B. Sudarshan denied that his office had received any complaint about the tree.

“We have not received any complaint from the woman. After learning about the death, I visited the spot and found that she had slipped from the third floor terrace. There were no protective railings or parapet walls near the area where the incident occurred,” he said.

Police have registered an unnatural death report and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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