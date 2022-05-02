Woman dies after beating: Inspector suspended, six cops booked in UP

An inspector has been suspended and six police personnel were booked on Monday in connection with the death of a 22-year-old woman, allegedly after being thrashed by the police during a raid, in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district on Sunday evening, police said.

Chandauli superintendent of police (SP) Ankur Agarwal said the incident took place when a police team visited the woman’s house in search of her father, a sand trader, against whom a non-bailable warrant was issued in a riot case, at Manrajpur village.

The deceased’s family alleged that a team of over six police personnel led by Syedraja police station officer Uday Pratap Singh arrived at their house in the evening to arrest her father but left as he was not present there, the SP said.

The family said the team, however, returned later and raided their house. The cops allegedly misbehaved with them and thrashed two women – the deceased and her 18-year-old sister. The family claimed that the older woman died on the spot while the other sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital, the SP said.

As the cause of her death was not clear in the post-mortem report, the viscera has been preserved and sent for examination, the SP added.

When asked about the deceased’s brother alleging that his sister was raped, the Chandauli SP said: “The post-mortem report did not find any external or internal injury on the whole body except a scratch on the throat and minor injury on the left side of the jaw. Still, the swab has been taken and sent to forensic experts for examination. Things will be clear after the swab and viscera report is received.”

As news about the woman’s death spread and a purported video of the incident went viral on social media, villagers staged a protest and allegedly thrashed head constable Chhavinath, who suffered injuries, Agarwal said.

It was not until senior administrative and police officers reached the spot and assured a fair probe into the woman’s death that local residents ended their protest, the SP said. The injured cop was admitted to a hospital where his condition is believed to be stable, he added.

A case has been registered against station officer Singh and five police personnel, including four police women, under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house trespass) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) at Syedraja police station in Chandauli on the basis of a complaint by the deceased’s brother.

Chandauli district magistrate Sanjiv Singh confirmed the registration of the case. Agarwal said an additional superintendent of police has been ordered to probe the matter and submit a report.

