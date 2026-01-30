Woman elopes with lover in Karnataka, her husband, matchmaker die by suicide

A double suicide case has sent shockwaves across Karnataka. A man, identified as Harish, died, allegedly by suicide earlier this week after his wife ran away with her lover just a couple months into the marriage. Following this, the man who arranged the wedding, the wife’s brother-in-law, also died by suicide. A case has been registered in Karnataka's Davangere and a probe is underway. (Representational Photo/AFP)

The incident happened in Karnataka’s Davangere district on Monday when 30-year-old Harish allegedly died by suicide and left a note behind, following which, 36-year-old Rudresh, who had arranged the wedding, also allegedly died by suicide after hearing the news of Harish’ death, reported Indian Express.

Wife arrested for abetment of suicide According to the report, the couple, Saraswati and Harish, got married just three months back. Police said that Saraswati left home on pretext of going to the temple but ended up eloping with her lover, identified as Kumar.

After hearing that, Harish took the extreme step and left behind a note which named those allegedly responsible for his decision. The police said that following Harish, Rudresh also died by suicide.

Saraswati was arrested on Wednesday on charges of abetment of suicide.

According to a police officer, Harish alleged in his suicide note that his wife and Kumar were threatening him. He also allegedly named two of Saraswati’s relatives as responsible for his decision, identified as Ganesh and Anjeenamm.

While Harish hailed from Karanataka’s Gummanuru, Rudresh was from Anekonda.

A case has been registered in Davangere and a probe is underway.

Saraswati had accused Harish of harassment Just days after their wedding, Saraswati had approached the police to file a complaint against her husband and in-laws and accused them of harassment, the IE report said.

“It appears that Sarawati was already in a relationship with Kumar when the marriage with Harish took place. Rudresh was the one who played a crucial role in the marriage of Saraswati and Harish,” the report quoted a cop as saying.

