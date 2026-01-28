Blackmailing, abetment to suicide: Two held from Maha for pushing Hathras man over brink

Two men were arrested from Maharashtra for blackmailing a man in Hathras allegedly through morphed photos and videos using AI, forcing the man to commit suicide in October, 2025. A case has been registered for abetement to suicide beside provisions of the IT Act. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, superintendent of police, Hathras, said that on October 24, 2024, a man residing in Hathras received a call that his 18-year-old son had taken money and was not paying it back. The man cross-checked the information with his son who denied all this and told his father that he would report the matter to Cyber Police Station in Hathras.

“On October 9, 2025, the son committed suicide and on checking mobile of the deceased son, the man found messages and videos wherein his son was being blackmailed on basis of obscene morphed photos and videos, and threats were issued to pay the money else such obscene videos and photos would be made viral on social media.

“The son under threat had paid some money to the blackmailers but finally ended his life finding no way out. The father of the deceased lodged a complaint at the Hathras Gate police station against unidentified people.

“Police teams in coordination with Cyber Police Station at Hathras began by tracing the flow of money that was paid by the deceased on being blackmailed and it led the police to two accused involved and the two were arrested from Maharashtra.

“The arrested accused include Rajendra Chindalia, a resident of Pragya Nagar Laxmi Colony in Sambhaji Nagar of Maharashtra, who on interrogation, confessed to the police that along with his associate Rohan Behari Lal Sonwade, also from Sambhaji Nagar in Maharashtra, he used to trap such innocent victims online by sending AI-generated messages, photos and videos or call in girls’ voice on WhatsApp and then issue threats of making such obscene photos and videos viral if their demands were not met.

“These accused confessed having received ₹20,000 paid by the deceased. Police has now booked the two arrested under section 108 (abetment to suicide), 318 (cheating) 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and Section 66D and 67 of Information Technology Act for cyber fraud,” said Sinha.