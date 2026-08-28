Woman found dead near lake in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur; police form 3 special teams

Three special teams have been formed to trace the suspects after the alleged murder of a 46-year-old woman whose body was found on the banks of a lake in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district, police said on Friday.

Initial investigations by Uthukottai police inspector Devaraj revealed that the perpetrators allegedly poured acid on the woman’s face and sprinkled salt around it so that the body would not be identified, officers said.

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The body of the woman was discovered by some youths on the banks of Vellakulam lake in Thottareddikuppam village in Uthukottai. They informed the Uthukottai police, who went to the spot and recovered the body and a smartphone that was lying nearby.

Initial investigations by Uthukottai police inspector Devaraj revealed that the perpetrators allegedly poured acid on the woman’s face and sprinkled salt around it so that the body would not be identified, officers said.

A senior police officer said that the woman, identified as Aruna from Savarambakkam village in Andhra Pradesh, had come to attend a function at her relative’s house in Vadattur Kandigai village.

“Three special teams have been formed under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police Vinoth. The body has been sent to the district government hospital for an autopsy,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} The jewellery worn by the woman, including the mangal sutra and earrings, remained intact, the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The jewellery worn by the woman, including the mangal sutra and earrings, remained intact, the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on surveillance camera footage from near the spot where the body was discovered, police are probing various angles to determine the motive behind the murder, they said.

Meanwhile, during a brief Assembly address on Friday, Premallatha Vijayakant—DMDK general secretary and Virudhachalam MLA—called on the government to ensure a thorough probe into the incident and bring all perpetrators to justice. The DMDK is an ally of the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu.