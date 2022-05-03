Woman hacked outside hostel; 3 of family found murdered in Bengal

Kolkata / Berhampore: Four people, including three members of a family, were killed in two separate incidents at Nadia and Murshidabad district of West Bengal since Monday evening.

A 20-year-old woman was hacked to death by a young man in front of a women’s hostel at Berhampore in Murshidabad district. The victim has been identified as Sutapa Chowdhury, a college student. Police have arrested the assailant Susanta Chowdhury, 22.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the youth had an affair with the girl. But later the girl walked out of the relationship and came to Berhampore for her studies,” said KS Rajkumar, superintendent of police of Murshidabad.

According to the police Susanta called the victim on her mobile around 7 pm. When she came out, he attacked her with a knife. Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot but he threatened them too. He was carrying a dagger and a firearm. He later escaped. Police, however, arrested him from the adjacent Malda district within three hours.

“The man was an alcoholic and rude. So, my daughter quit the relationship. Besides this, with the help of a local councillor we tried to convince the youth that my daughter is very young and she wants to continue her studies. We had requested Susanta not to disturb my daughter,” said Swadhin Kumar Chowdhury, the woman’s father.

In a separate incident in the adjacent district of Nadia, three members of a family were found dead on Tuesday morning. Their throats were found to be slit and the victims were lying in a pool of blood inside their hut.

“Investigation is going on. We are yet to arrest anyone. All angles are being probed,” said a senior police officer.

The victims were identified as Daman Rajuar, his wife Sunetra and their daughter Mala. Early in the morning, locals found blood on the balcony of the victims’ house. As they peeped in they spotted the three bodies lying in a pool of blood.

“It could be a property dispute. The couple’s daughter was separated from her husband and was living with her parents. We are also not ruling out other angles such as an estranged relationship,” said an officer.

