Home / India News / Woman in Coimbatore dies of suspected Covid, had comorbid conditions

Apr 05, 2023 11:18 PM IST

The woman was admitted to the hospital on March 17 with symptoms of cancer and lung disease

A 55-year-old woman died on Wednesday at the government hospital here allegedly after contracting coronavirus infection, sources said.

A Covid test revealed that the woman was attacked with the viral infection.(HT/Representational)
A Covid test revealed that the woman was attacked with the viral infection.(HT/Representational)

The woman, a resident of Uppilipalayam in the city, was admitted to the hospital on March 17 with symptoms of cancer and lung disease, hospital sources said.

As days went by, the woman developed fever and body ache. A Covid test revealed that she was attacked with the viral infection, a senior hospital official said.

The woman, without responding to treatment, died this morning, the doctor said, adding that the death due to coronavirus infection was reported after a long gap.

Though the woman was infected with Covid-19, the death came with comorbidity like cancer and lung disease. The body was handed over the relatives and later cremated, the senior doctor said.

