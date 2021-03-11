Woman injured herself: Zomato delivery person on assault case

Bengaluru: A Zomato delivery person who was booked for allegedly punching a woman, on Thursday claimed that she injured herself after accidentally hitting her face with her ring.

Talking to Hindustan Times from Electronic police station in Bengaluru, the accused, identified as Kamaraj, said, “As soon I reached her home, I told her that I was stuck in traffic as I had to deliver another order. I apologised for the delay. She was very rude... She said she didn’t want to hear any excuses and that I didn’t deliver food within time. She then took the food from me and refused to pay, saying it should have come within the time mentioned.”

He said fearing he would have to pay ₹198 for the food, he asked her for money. “I told her I am not her slave and that she should behave with respect. She started shouting at me saying ‘what will you do?” Kamaraj told HT.

On Wednesday, Bengaluru-based content creator Hitesha Chandranee had posted a video on social media in which she alleged that the Zomato delivery person assaulted her following an argument over a delay in delivery. She also claimed that Kamaraj barged into her house, verbally abused her and punched her in her face.

“He started screaming at me, saying ‘Am I a slave or what? You are asking me to wait here.’ It was really threatening for me. I tried to shut my door, but he pushed the door, took my order from the table by entering my home, punched me in my face and ran away,” she said on Wednesday.

Kamaraj claimed that while he went to deliver the food, the woman was on call with Zomato customer care and she cancelled the order. “Since the order was cancelled, I was asked to pick up the food to return. When I was asked for the parcel back, she refused. As I insisted and took the food back, she began cursing in foul language and threw her sandals at me,” he alleged.

He added that unlike the woman’s claim, it was she who began physically assaulting him. “As she was hitting me, I tried to block using my hands. When she tried to push my hand away, a ring on her finger hit her nose,” he said.

“I told the police that if you look at the cut, you can see that it was not caused by a punch, but something sharp. If you look at the video, you can see the ring on her finger,” Kamaraj said, adding, “Yes, there is a mistake from my end, that I was late. But what did I do to get hit by sandals or get dragged to a police station?”

Responding to Kamaraj’s claims, Chandranee said she did not demand any refund from him. She added that she did not “return the parcel to the delivery executive, even though the order was cancelled, because he had pushed the door”. “I held onto the packet so that I can make him stay back while I called for help, since he had pushed the door. About his claim that I attacked him first, why didn’t he seek help from others in the building, why did he run away?” she asked.

She added that the ring on her hand, which has a stone on it, didn’t cause the injury. “It is impossible for the ring on my finger to hit my nose in such an awkward angle. It was he who attacked me first,” she said.

Meanwhile, Electronic City Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) against Kamaraj. He was arrested on Wednesday and let off on station bail the same day. Talking about the investigation, officials said that statements from both parties are being collected.