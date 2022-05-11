Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Woman lawyer attempts to die by suicide after divorce case hearing
india news

Woman lawyer attempts to die by suicide after divorce case hearing

The woman’s lawyer said that she took the drastic step as she was upset over the slow progress of her case and the court proceedings on Wednesday. Lawyers in the Balasore courts rushed her to hospital where her condition is stated to be stable.
The woman filed for divorce in the family court in 2009. The judge earlier ordered the woman’s husband to pay a monthly maintenance of 10,000. But she complained that the payments were irregular. (Representational Image)
Published on May 11, 2022 11:00 PM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty

BHUBANESWAR: A woman, who has been fighting her divorce case for 13 years, tried to die by suicide in an Odisha family court soon after the hearing ended on Wednesday afternoon. Her lawyer Niranjan Parida said that she took the drastic step as she was upset over the slow progress of her case and the court proceedings on Wednesday.

The woman, a practising lawyer in Balasore courts, had filed for divorce in the family court in 2009. The judge earlier ordered the woman’s husband, also a lawyer, to pay a monthly maintenance of 10,000. But she complained that the payments were irregular.

Parida said the woman was upset on Wednesday over the way the proceedings went down in court on Wednesday and attempted to die by suicide. Lawyers rushed her to the district headquarters hospital where her condition is stated to be stable.

The woman even wrote a note in which she asked if it was a sin for a woman to marry. “I have been fighting the legal battle for the last 13 years. The court has been opened for us. If I have committed a mistake by seeking justice, I would rather end my life today,” she said in the note, according to Parida.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP