Woman murdered in Bengal, husband blames local TMC men

india

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 16:59 IST

A 32-year-old woman was murdered at a village in the Charbidya area of Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Saturday night.

The victim’s husband, a Trinamool Congress worker, alleged that his wife was raped as well and accused the party’s local youth front workers.

“There has been a tussle between the TMC and its youth front in our area. Members of the youth front came looking for me but I was not at home. They raped my wife and killed her,” the man claimed. He said his minor daughter witnessed the crime.

Khalil Mollah, the local Trinamool Youth Congress president, alleged that the woman’s husband committed the murder. “He has an extramarital affair and his wife was opposed to it. He killed his wife and is putting the blame on us,” Mollah said.

Villagers told the police that in recent months there have been clashes between the rival TMC factions in the area.

“We have sent the body for post mortem examination. It will also reveal whether there had been a gang rape as alleged. We are trying to find out what the victim’s husband was doing on Saturday night,” said Indrajit Basu, additional superintendent of police of Baruipur district.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 16:58 IST