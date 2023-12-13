Woman public assault case: Strict action will be taken against culprits, says Karnataka minister

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday assured the assembly that strict action will be taken against the culprits who allegedly assaulted a woman, paraded her naked and tied her to an electric pole in a village in Belagavi district, after her son eloped with a woman who was to get engaged with someone else.

Minister G Parameshwara on Monday visited the victim at the hospital and the village where the incident took place (HT)

Twelve accused have been arrested in connection with the incident and 13 cases, including attempt to murder and property demolition, filed under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Belagavi police commissioner SN Siddaramappa said.

Seven people, including the woman’s father, mother, brothers and uncles, were arrested early on Monday soon after the incident. After investigation, five women were arrested on Monday night, Siddaramappa said.

Parameshwara said, “On getting to know about the incident, police immediately rushed to the spot, rescued the woman and took her to hospital. Also, seven people have been arrested in connection with the case and necessary legal action is being taken against them.”

On coming to know about their 18-year-old daughter eloping with the woman’s son (aged 24), about 20 of her family members damaged the man’s house around 12.30 am on Monday in New Vantamuri village. They then have dragged his 55-year-old mother, who was alone at home, outside, paraded her naked and tied her to an electricity pole, police said.

Stating that efforts are to find the young couple, so that they don’t take any extreme step on hearing about this incident, Parameshwara said, “such incidents should not happen, it is shameful for society.”

“Youngsters falling in love and marrying is by and large accepted by society these days, amid some incidents of honour killings....society has to change. Only police taking strong steps won’t help, but police will do whatever they can...we will give protection to the young couple and the family, government will not neglect the case in any way,” he added.

Parameshwara on Monday visited the victim at the hospital and the village where the incident took place.

A senior police officer familiar with the case said, “The victim’s 24-year-old son has been in a relationship with a 20-year-old woman for nearly two years, but her family arranged her marriage with another man. The couple ran away before the engagement ceremony scheduled for Monday evening,” .

Police Commissioner Siddaramappa said, “Apart from the individuals listed by the victim, we are also reviewing video clips from CCTV cameras installed in Basaveshwar Nagar, where the woman was mistreated. Police are searching for four more people who were involved in the incident. They are at large, and we have spread nets to apprehend them.” .

District in-charge minister Satish Jarkiholi and women and child development minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar met the victim at the hospital on Tuesday. “As the victim has not yet come out of the shock of the evil act against her, I’ve instructed the hospital authorities not to allow people except her family members to meet her as she needs rest,” Jarkiholi said.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the asembly, BJP MLA Sunil Kumar said a civilised society which regards women highly, cannot accept such incidents, and such things had not taken place in Karnataka in the recent past.

Stating that such incidents also lead to a question whether there is fear of law and police in the state, the legislator, while appreciating the police for arresting 12 people in connection with this case, said, “If there was fear of police, such an incident wouldn’t have taken place. Such atrocities and cruelty against women, when we are celebrating 75-years of independence, cannot be tolerated.”

Kumar urged the home minister to give free treatment to the affected woman, protection to her family, and that the government should ensure that the young couple are protected, and they don’t take any extreme step.

“The government should ensure that such incidents don’t repeat, and if required, the government should not hesitate to take bulldozer action against the accused (properties), like done in Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Another BJP legislator Shashikala Jolle and Congress MLA Ashok Pattan, stating that the incident is shameful for society, urged the home minister to ensure strict punishment for the culprits and they don’t get bail.

