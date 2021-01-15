Woman sanitation worker to get first vaccine jab in Chhattisgarh

A 53-year-old woman sanitation worker will be the first person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot in Chhattisgarh as the inoculation drive will start at 97 centres in the state on Saturday.

The vaccination drive will cover over 2.67 lakh healthcare personnel and frontline workers in its first phase, state's mission director for the National Health Mission Priyanka Shukla said.

Tulsa Tandi, a sanitation worker at Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur, will be the first person to get vaccinated here, said Shukla.

A total of 2,67,399 healthcare and Women and Child Development department personnel will be vaccinated in the first phase at 1,349 centres, she said.

As many as 97 vaccination centres have been set up for the launch on Saturday.

The centres have been set up in medical colleges, district hospitals, primary and community health centres, private hospitals and other government facilities.

As many as 100 beneficiaries are expected to get inoculated at each centre in a day, Shukla said.

The state has received 3.23 lakh doses of Serum Institute of India-manufactured Covishield vaccine.

At least 7,116 vaccinators have been trained for the initial phase of the drive.